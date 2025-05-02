Top Stories

CJ administers oath to newly appointed judges

2 Min Read

JAMMU, MAY 01: Chief Justice High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, Justice Arun Palli, today administered the oath of office to the two newly appointed Judges; Justice Sanjay Parihar and Justice Shahzad Azeem as Judges of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, in the Chief Justice’s Court Room here.
The ceremony was attended in person at Jammu by Justice Sindhu Sharma, Justice Rajnesh Oswal, Justice Javed Iqbal Wani, Justice Rahul Bharti, Justice Moksha Khajuria Kazmi, Justice Rajesh Sekhri, and Justice Mohd. Yousuf Wani. Justices Sanjeev Kumar, Vinod Chatterji Koul, Sanjay Dhar, and Wasim Sadiq Nargal joined the proceedings virtually from the Srinagar Wing of the High Court.
The proceedings were conducted by M.K. Sharma, Registrar General (Officiating) of the High Court, who read out the official notifications, including the order from the Government of India, Ministry of Law & Justice, Department of Justice, the Warrants of Appointment issued by the President of India, and the Letter of Authorization from the Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh empowering the Chief Justice to administer the oath.
The event was also attended by former Chief Justices and Judges of the High Court, the Secretary of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, the Deputy Solicitor Generals of India (Jammu and Srinagar), the Principal District and Sessions Judge, Jammu, senior advocates, the President and members of the Bar Association Jammu, officers from the civil and police administration, and officials of the High Court Registry.
With the elevation of two Officers from Higher Judicial Services as Judges of the High Court of J&K and Ladakh, the strength of Judges of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has risen to 15 Judges including Chief Justice.

 

