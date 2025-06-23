Civil engineers demand filling of vacant Chief Engineer posts in Jal Shakti Dept

Srinagar, Jun 22: The J&K Civil Engineering Graduates Association (JK CEGA) has called upon the Establishment Cum Selection Committee, J&K, to immediately approve the file for filling all vacant Chief Engineer (CE) positions in the Jal Shakti Department, in accordance with the cabinet-approved relaxation in qualifying gazetted services.

In a statement issued here, JK CEGA expressed deep concern over the prolonged delay in filling several critical HoD (Chief Engineer) posts that have remained vacant for months. The association appealed to the Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and the Chief Secretary to intervene and ensure the approval of the necessary nominations so that these key positions can be filled without further delay.

The vacant CE posts include Chief Engineer, Irrigation & Flood Control, Kashmir; Chief Engineer, Urban Environment Engineering Department (UEED) J&K; Chief Engineer, RTIC Jammu; as well as multiple positions in the J&K Power Development Corporation.

The association said that with the peak irrigation season, ongoing heatwave, and upcoming monsoon, the absence of a Chief Engineer in I&FC Kashmir is a significant concern, especially during this critical period. Numerous projects in UEED, related to housing and urban development, remain stalled due to the lack of a qualified Chief Engineer, it said.

“The cabinet, recognising the shortage of engineers at the CE and SE levels in the Jal Shakti Department, had approved a relaxation in qualifying service requirements, allowing candidates with 18 years of gazetted service for the CE post and 15 years for the SE post, valid until April 2025, as per government order no. 94-JK (JSD) of 2025 dated 02.04.2025. Many eligible candidates, some of whom are nearing retirement, meet these criteria and are well-qualified to serve the department during this critical period. Unfortunately, despite this approval, the Establishment Cum Selection Committee has yet to assent to the file, causing unnecessary delays,” the statement read.

The JK CEGA has urged the Chief Minister and the Chief Secretary to intervene and expedite the approval process in the Establishment Cum Selection Committee, so that the departments can function effectively and projects do not face further setbacks