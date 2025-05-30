Civil Defence organises awareness camp at GCW Gandhi Nagar

Jammu, May 29: A day-long awareness programme was organised by Civil Defence Jammu at Government Degree College for Women, Gandhi Nagar, Thursday with the objective of equipping students with essential life-saving skills. The event was conducted under the supervision of Dy.SP Zia-ul-Haq, Deputy Controller, Civil Defence Jammu.

The camp witnessed enthusiastic participation from over 250 students, including NCC cadets and faculty members. Civil Defence experts conducted sessions on basic First Aid, fire-fighting techniques, Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) and other vital emergency response methods.

Given the prevailing security climate in the region, special emphasis was placed on educating the students about safety measures during airstrikes, as well as the dos and don’ts during natural or man-made disasters. Demonstrations provided practical insight into responding effectively during emergencies. Dr. Geetanjli Andotra, Principal of GCW Gandhi Nagar, commended the efforts of the Civil Defence team and expressed gratitude for organizing such a timely and informative programme. “Training the youth in emergency preparedness is critical in today’s world, and Civil Defence is playing a commendable role in this direction,” she said.

The event was also graced by Col. Muneesh Jasrotia of the 8-JK Girls Battalion NCC, Paramjit Kumar (Chief Warden, Civil Defence Jammu), R. Vijay Magotra (Deputy Chief Warden, Civil Defence Jammu), Capt. Shivani Sharma, and other NCC staff members. The programme concluded with a vote of thanks and a pledge to conduct similar awareness drives in more educational institutions to build a more resilient and informed community.