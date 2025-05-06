Civil Defence Mock Drill to be held at various places in Kashmir tomorrow

Directorate of SDRF and Civil Defence Kashmir will hold Civil Defence Mock Drill in various places in Kashmir on Wednesday (7th May).

A spokesperson for Commandant General SDRF & Civil Defence said to enhance the Civil Defence preparedness for emergencies, a Civil Defence Mock Drill will take place on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, at 4:00 PM.

According to spokesman as part of the drill, sirens will be activated at various locations in Kashmir. This is a practice exercise to test our emergency response systems.

We kindly request all members of the public to remain calm and not be alarmed.

Your cooperation is essential in making this safety initiative a success, he said.