CISF ADG visits cloudburst site, lauds jawans’ heroism

Srinagar, Aug 18: Days after a deadly cloudburst devastated Chisoti village in Kishtwar district, Additional Director General (ADG) of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Sudhir Kumar, visited the site on Monday and praised the bravery of CISF personnel who responded swiftly to the tragedy.

Speaking to reporters at the site, ADG Kumar confirmed that three CISF personnel lost their lives in the calamity, while one more remains missing. “So far, the bodies of 61 people, including three of our men, have been recovered. Over 100 injured have been rescued, and more than 50 people are still missing,” he said, adding that the rescue operation remains in full swing.

A 25-member CISF team had been deployed in the village to provide security for pilgrims visiting the Machail Mata shrine when the cloudburst struck on August 14, severely impacting one of the force’s barracks.

“The jawans informed me that the cloudburst lasted just 18 seconds but brought down an entire hillside, burying everything in its path. It was extremely dangerous,” Kumar said.

He confirmed that one CISF personnel, identified as Mura, is still missing. “Those who survived acted without hesitation. Many immediately began rescuing women and children from the rubble and rushed them to hospitals in private vehicles. They were the first responders,” he said.

Following the incident, the CISF rushed additional reinforcements to assist local authorities. “One-and-a-half company strength, around 150 personnel, were mobilised from Kishtwar and the Dul Hasti Power Project to support rescue operations and aid the local administration,” Kumar said. “Our jawans have been working round the clock alongside other agencies to save lives and support relief efforts.”

When asked about the condition of service weapons post-disaster, the ADG said that preliminary reports suggest most are intact. “Stock verification is underway. Any discrepancies will be addressed once the process is complete,” he said.

Kumar commended the professionalism of the force under extreme duress. “CISF is always prepared to face challenges. Our men showed exceptional courage, discipline, and training under unimaginable circumstances,” he remarked.

Regarding the ongoing rescue operation, Kumar said a deep-excavation plan is underway, which includes controlled blasting to clear the buried terrain. “Around 20–22 JCBs are working at the site on a war footing. We are hopeful that the missing will be located, and the debris cleared as efficiently as possible. This is one of the biggest operations we’ve seen, and we are committed to its success,” he added.