CBK Registers FIR Against Anantnag Man for Duping people with false Apple Plant Scheme 

The Economic Offences Wing (Crime Branch Kashmir) today registered FIR against an individual namely Shahid Rehman Bhat S/o Ab. Rehman Bhat R/o Tulbagh Shangus, District Anantnag accused of defrauding numerous innocent people under the false promise of providing High Density Apple Plants.

“The case pertains to several complaints received by Economic Offences Wing (Crime Branch Kashmir), alleging therein that one Shahid Rehman Bhat S/o Ab. Rehman Bhat R/o Shangus, Nowgam, District Anantnag (Proprietor of M/s AR Trading Agri Services Pvt. Ltd) has cheated them on the pretext of providing High Density Apple Plants. The complainants further alleged that the accused after receiving huge amount of money neither provided them High Density Apple Plants nor returned the money, and after receiving the money he has gone into hiding. The perusal of the bank transaction statements submitted by the complainants reveal that the alleged accused has grabbed amount in crores from the innocent complainants/ farmers,”the statement added.

The criminal act on the part of the accused Shahid Rehman Bhat S/o Ab. Rehman Bhat R/o Tulbagh Shangus, District Anantnag (Proprietor of M/s AR Trading Agri Services Pvt. Ltd) prima facie discloses commission of offence punishable U/S 318 (4) BNS 2023. Cognizance is taken and case is accordingly registered at P/S Economic Offences Wing (Crime Branch Kashmir).

