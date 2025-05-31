CIK raids multiple locations across Kashmir

Srinagar, May 30: The Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) on Friday conducted raids at multiple locations across the Valley in connection with a case linked to terrorist activities. During the searches, the agency recovered and seized incriminating material, including SIM cards, mobile phones, tablets, and other digital devices.

CIK Spokesman said that investigation had traced suspicious technical signatures to several locations in Budgam, Pulwama, Kupwara, Shopian, and Srinagar.

“The suspects were found using encrypted messaging applications. Further analysis revealed that several individuals were using a specific encrypted messaging app widely employed by terrorists and handlers across the border for coordinating and executing a range of terror-related activities, including recruitment into militant ranks,” he said.

It added that the individuals in question are suspected to be in contact with suspicious entities across the border. To maintain the element of surprise, the searches were meticulously planned and executed,” it stated.

The spokesman said that during the raids, incriminating materials, including SIM cards, mobile phones, tablets, and other digital devices, were recovered and seized. Data analysis will follow, and any leads that emerge will form the basis for further investigation,” he said.

The CIK said this is part of a broader effort to uncover crucial evidence, curb illicit activities, prevent the misuse of communication devices, and dismantle the terror ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir by identifying individuals who support and abet terrorism.