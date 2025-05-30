CIK raids multiple locations across Kashmir, incriminating material, digital devices seized

The Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) on Friday raided multiple locations across the Valley in a case linked to terrorist activities. During searches, the agency said, it recovered and seized incriminating material, including sim cards, mobile phones, tablets and other digital devices.

According to a statement, issued to news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), during investigation of the case, suspicious technical signatures were traced at different locations in Budgam, Pulwama, Kupwara, Shopian, and Srinagar.

“The suspects were found using suspected encrypted messaging applications. During further analysis, various individual suspects were found using a ‘specific encrypted messaging application’ which is widely used by terrorists and handlers from across the border for coordinating and executing a variety of terrorist related activities including recruitment into terrorist ranks,” reads the statement.

It reads that these individuals and users are suspected to be in touch with suspicious entities across the border. “As such, maintaining the element of surprise, the searches were meticulously planned and conducted”.

It added that during raids, incriminating material, including, sim cards, mobile phones, tablets and other digital devices have been recovered and seized. “Analysis of the data would follow and leads that would emerge would become the basis for further investigation”.

The statement reads that the operation is aimed to uncover crucial evidence, curb illicit activities, prevent the misuse of communication devices, such as mobile phones, and dismantling the terror ecosystem in J&K by identifying terrorist associates supporting and abetting terrorism—(KNO)