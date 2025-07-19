CIK conducts raids at 10 locations in Kashmir Valley

The Counter-Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) unit of the Jammu and Kashmir Police is conducting raids at 10 locations across four districts in the Kashmir Valley, officials said.

According to the police, the CIK unit is carrying out the searches in connection with a terror-crime investigation case of terrorist sleeper cells and a recruitment module being handled by terrorist commander Abdullah Ghazi of Jaish-e-Mohammed from across the border.

The raids are being carried out at a single location in Pulwama, six locations in Ganderbal, one location in Srinagar, and two locations in Budgam.

Over a week ago, in a significant step towards dismantling terror financing networks, the State Investigation Agency (SIA) Kashmir conducted simultaneous search operations at three suspected locations in Jammu, Doda, and Handwara.

These meticulously executed searches aimed to secure critical evidence to unravel a complex conspiracy involving cross-border funding through cryptocurrency, designed to fuel terrorism and destabilise peace in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The search operations also targeted efforts to identify individuals inciting youth against the Union of India, thereby threatening national security.

The searches are part of an ongoing investigation under sections 18, 38, and 39 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), along with Sections 120B, 121, and 121A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), registered at Police Station CI-SIA Kashmir.

The search operations yielded vital evidence, marking a breakthrough in exposing the clandestine financial networks that keep the pot of terrorism boiling in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Recovered articles and electronic devices are expected to aid the State Investigation Agency Kashmir in identifying and apprehending co-conspirators and accomplices orchestrating these anti-national activities. (ANI)