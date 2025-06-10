CIK arrests Srinagar man for posing as senior police officer

The Counter-Intelligence Kashmir apprehended a man posing as senior officer of the Jammu and Kashmir police wing by using his photo as display picture on his WhatsApp.

In a statement issued here, a spokesperson said the CIK received a credible input suggesting that a man identified as Barkat Ali Parray son of Ghulam Mohammad Parray of Sheltang, Srinagar is indulging in impersonation, using the photograph of SSP CIK on his WhatsApp as profile picture and threatening people.

The statement reads that following the digital footprints, CIK apprehended the suspect in Jahangir Chowk, Srinagar and on checking his mobile phone, the suspect was found using the profile picture of SSP CIK on his WhatsApp account.

“During preliminary verification, it was found that the suspect has downloaded the photograph of SSP CIK from the internet and has put it as his WhatsApp profile picture with the intent to falsely portray himself as a Police officer,” it reads.

It added the verification further revealed that the suspect has been involved in online gambling, including platforms such as ‘Aviator’, ‘777’ etc. for the past one year and had made some advance payment on the ‘777 Gambling Platform’.

“When quizzed, it came to surface that the suspect has misused the profile picture of SSP CIK and threatened the organisers of ‘777 Gambling Platform’ seeking refund of his advance payment. Further verification and analysis of his digital device is in progress to ascertain whether the suspect has any involvement in other anti-social and anti-national activities,” it reads—(KNO)