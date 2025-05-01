“Chun chun ke badla lenge; jawab bhi diya jayega”: Amit Shah on Pahalgam terror attack

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday reiterated the Centre’s zero tolerance policy against terrorism, saying the fight against the menace will continue until terrorism is completely uprooted.

“Terrorists should not think that they have achieved their big victory. This fight is not over yet. Chun chun ke badla lenge (we will take revenge on all terrorists),” Shah said while addressing an event in the national capital.

Following the Pahalgam terror attack, Shah said that the Modi government is committed to eliminating terrorism from every part of the country.

“Har vyakti ko chun chun ke jawab bhi milega, jawab bhi diya jayega…” “This is the Narendra Modi government; no one will be spared. It is our resolve to uproot terrorism from every inch of this country and it will be accomplished…,” said the Union Minister.

“If someone thinks that by their cowardly attack they have their big victory, then understand one thing, this is the Narendra Modi government, no one will be spared. It is our resolve to uproot terrorism from every inch of this country and it will be accomplished. In this fight Not only 140 crore Indians but the whole world is standing with India in this fight, all the countries of the world have come together and are standing with the people of India in this fight against terrorism. I want to reiterate the resolve that until terrorism is eradicated, our fight will continue and those who have committed it will certainly be given appropriate punishment,” Home Minister Shah said.

Home Minister Amit Shah was speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the road and statue to honour the legacy of Bodofa Upendranath Brahma.

Shah said the central government has followed a zero-tolerance policy against terrorism in Kashmir since the 1990s and warned that those responsible for the Pahalgam attacks will face a strong response.

“Today, I want to tell the public that we have been fighting strongly on the policy of zero tolerance against those who have been running terrorism in Kashmir since the 90s. Today, they (terrorists) should not think that they have won the battle by taking the lives of our citizens. I want to tell all those who spread terror that this is not the end of the battle; every person will be given a befitting reply,” Shah said.

Tension escalated between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, in which 26 people were killed.

Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) met on April 23 and was briefed in detail on the terrorist attack in Pahalgam.

The CCS condemned the attack in the strongest terms and expressed its deepest condolences to the families of the victims and hoped for the early recovery of the injured.

In the briefing to the CCS, the cross-border linkages of the terrorist attack were brought out. It was noted that this attack came in the wake of the successful holding of elections in the Union Territory and its steady progress towards economic growth and development.

The government has said that the terrorists responsible for the attack and the conspirators behind it will face severe punishment

The government has announced a series of measures, including putting the Indus Water Treaty in abeyance, to send a strong message to Pakistan for its support to cross-border terrorism. (ANI)