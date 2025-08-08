Chugh welcomes HC stay on AAP’s land pooling policy

Jammu, Aug 07: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National General Secretary, Tarun Chugh on Thursday welcomed the Punjab and Haryana High Court’s decision to stay the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government’s land pooling policy, calling it a significant victory for Punjab’s farmers and a crucial first step towards justice.Chugh said the policy has no legal standing, no farmer consent, and is being pushed without a mandatory Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) or Social Impact Assessment (SIA). “This is not a policy—it is a Ponzi land grab scheme designed to hand over Punjab’s fertile lands to Kejriwal’s cronies,” he said in a statement issued here.The BJP leader alleged that the entire scheme is driven by a secret Rs 30,000 crore deal between Arvind Kejriwal and select real estate lobbies from Delhi. “This has never been about development. It is a political barter to mortgage Punjab’s farmland in exchange for campaign funds,” he said. “Bhagwant Mann is acting not as a Chief Minister, but as a middleman for Delhi’s builder mafia.”Chugh said the lack of rehabilitation plans, legal safeguards, and transparency had completely exposed AAP’s true intentions.He said Mann has lost all moral authority to continue as Chief Minister. “AAP government tried to trample farmers’ rights by bypassing every legal and ethical boundary. They’ve been caught red-handed,” he said. Chugh warned that if the AAP government refuses to withdraw this anti-farmer scheme, the BJP will launch a full-scale agitation across Punjab and stand shoulder to shoulder with every farmer “betrayed by this regime”.