Chugh pays tribute to Kanishka martyrs, calls for war against terrorism

Dublin, Jun 24: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National General Secretary, Tarun Chugh on Tuesday interacted with members of the Indian diaspora and workers of the Overseas Friends of BJP Ireland unit during his visit to Dublin. The meeting focused on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a “Developed India” and the vital role of the Indian diaspora in achieving this goal.

Chugh made a fervent appeal for a united global war against terrorism, asserting that the world must ensure that innocent lives are not sacrificed to the designs of terror outfits.

Paying tribute to the 329 innocent passengers of the Air India Kanishka flight who lost their lives in a terror attack in 1985, the BJP leader called for the realisation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s global vision of a terror-free world. “Terrorism, in whatever form it emerges, must be condemned without compromise. The world must come together to cut off its financial lifelines and eliminate this menace from its roots,” he said.

Speaking to the Indian diaspora at the Embassy of India in Dublin, Chugh emphasised that the tragic Kanishka bombing was not just an attack on India, but on humanity. He reiterated that under the leadership of PM Modi, India has taken bold, decisive steps to counter terrorism and has emerged as a leading voice on global anti-terror platforms.

Referring to Operation Sindoor, he said, “It was a Pakistan ISI-backed attempt to derail the atmosphere of peace and development created by the Modi government. Such nefarious attempts to destabilise India will always be defeated by the resolve of our people and the strength of our leadership.”

The interaction with the Indian diaspora, consisting of members from the Friends of Overseas BJP Ireland, also included a discussion on the vision of “Viksit Bharat 2047” and the role of overseas Indians in shaping the country’s future.

Chugh said India has become the world’s fourth-largest economy and is moving forward rapidly in sectors like manufacturing, services, and exports. “This progress has been made possible not just by those living in India, but by the contributions of our vibrant global diaspora as well,” he noted.

He said Prime Minister Modi’s foreign policy has elevated India’s image globally and ensured respect for every Indian citizen abroad. The active participation of India in global forums today reflects its growing stature as a decisive, development-driven power.

Chugh urged diaspora members to become India’s cultural ambassadors and carry the pride of India’s achievements to younger generations worldwide. Workers and community members present at the event pledged their support in fulfilling the dream of a “Developed India” by 2047.