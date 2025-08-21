Chowdhary Zulfkar Demands Enhanced Compensation for Badhaal Tragedy Victims

Rajouri, Aug 20: Former Cabinet Minister and Vice President of J&K BJP, Chowdhary Zulfkar Ali, has demanded adequate compensation for the families of the Badhaal tragedy victims, where 17 lives were lost, including 13 children, in a mysterious disease in December 2024. Following the incident, the entire area was quarantined for nearly three months, resulting in the closure of all business establishments and shops, and the death of livestock due to starvation. The materials and goods in the shops also perished, causing significant financial losses to the villagers.To date, the agencies, including the health department, have been unable to provide a specific cause for the tragedy.Chowdhary Zulfkar Ali expressed shock over the meager financial assistance of 30 lakhs announced by the Hon’ble Chief Minister for the families of the 17 victims, ignoring the gravity of the incident. He further criticized the government for ignoring the economic losses suffered by the inhabitants of the area.Chowdhary Zulfkar urged the UT Government to provide adequate compensation of at least 10 lakhs to each individual, besides a financial package for small and marginal businessmen and shopkeepers whose businesses remained shut for three months during the quarantine. He also demanded compensation for the villagers whose livestock perished during this period, as well as domestic losses to the people.He urged the Chief Minister to direct the bankers to waive off the interest amount for the period to the villagers. He further stressed upon the UT Government to take up this issue on humanitarian grounds and not get bogged down in technicalities.