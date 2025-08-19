Chinese FM Wang Yi meets NSA Ajit Doval in Delhi

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met National Security Advisor Ajit Doval at the Hyderabad House in the national capital on Tuesday.

He is also scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narender Modi later in the day.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had earlier said that Wang Yi is visiting India at the invitation of NSA Doval. The two would hold the 24th round of the Special Representatives’ (SR) Talks on the India-China boundary question.

“At the invitation of National Security Advisor Shri Ajit Doval, Member of the Politburo of the Communist Party of China and Chinese Foreign Minister H.E. Mr. Wang Yi will visit India on 18-19 August 2025. During his visit, he will hold the 24th round of the Special Representatives’ (SR) Talks on the India-China boundary question with India’s SR, NSA Shri Doval.

EAM Dr. S. Jaishankar will hold a bilateral meeting with Mr. Wang Yi”, the MEA said in the statement.

Wang Yi arrived in India on Monday for a two-day visit and held talks with External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar.

According to sources, China has promised to address India’s three concerns, namely rare earths, fertilisers and tunnel boring machines.

Earlier on Monday, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar said in his opening remarks that the talks would cover “economic and trade issues, pilgrimages, people-to-people contacts, river data sharing, border trade, connectivity and bilateral exchanges.”

During his remarks with the Chinese Foreign Minister in New Delhi on Monday, the EAM had noted that differences must not become disputes, nor competition conflict. He added that the visit of the Chinese leader to India provides the two countries with an opportunity to review the bilateral ties, and it is also an appropriate time to exchange views on the global situation and some issues of mutual interest.

Wang Yi’s visit comes ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s expected trip to China to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Tianjin from August 31 to September 1.

The ties between India and China had plunged after the actions of the Chinese military along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh that led to a standoff. The standoff began in April-May 2020, and there was some easing of tensions due to agreements on the disengagement of troops from some friction points. Ahead of the 2024 BRICS Summit, India and China reached an agreement on patrolling arrangements along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, marking progress in easing tensions. The two countries have, in recent months, taken steps to improve their ties. India has stressed the need of taking steps towards de-escalation along the LAC in eastern Ladakh. (ANI)