Chinar Book Festival: Books Bridging the Hopes & Aspirations

Under the timeless Chinars by the shores of majestic Dal Lake, this fragrance is once again weaving through the serene Zabarwan hills. The 2nd edition of Chinar Book Festival at SKICC Srinagar,organized by National Book Trust, India, under the aegis of Ministry of Education, Govt. of India in collaboration with National Council for Promotion of Urdu Language (NCPUL) and District Administration, Srinagar, is returning from 2ndto 10thAugust 2025. The festival has quietly emerged as one of the most significant cultural and literary gatherings and is rejuvenating Kashmir’s deep literary soul and catching the imagination of the new generation.

Rekindling Kashmir’s Literary Touch

Kashmir has always been a land of poets and storytellers. From the verses of Habba Khatoon and Mahjoor to the Sufi rhythms of Nund Reshi and Lala Ded echoing in the valleys, literature has provided solace, wisdom, and identity to its people. Yet, amid changing times, this literary connection needed a renewed focus and a subtle platform.

The Chinar Book Festival has emerged as a catalyst in reviving this literary touch in Kashmiri society, reconnecting people of all ages with the power of books and conversations. Last year’s festival witnessed an overwhelming participation of more than one lakh people of all ages and shades of life- writers, readers, scholars, bureaucrats, academicians, artists, filmmakers, professors, and other experts.In a society yearning for meaningful engagements, the festival has proven that literature remains a gentle yet powerful bridge across generations and communities.

Catching the Imagination of Youth

What makes the Chinar Book Festival truly significant is its role in capturing the imagination of Kashmiri youth. In a world of distractions, the festival’s reading zones, creative writing workshops, live discussions and poetry recitation sessions, offered young minds an avenue to think, question, and express.

The 2024 edition saw overwhelming participation of students from schools, colleges and Universities who interacted with authors, explored stories rooted in their culture, and discovered contemporary global narratives. Career guidance sessions in Civil Services, literature, journalism, and performing arts ignited aspirations, while digital reading initiatives made books accessible.

A photo exhibition by the Indian Council of Historical Research on Jammu, Kashmir & Ladakh through the ages: A Visual Narrative of Continuity and Linkages, was a center of attraction for the visitors. By opening such platforms, the festival nurtures curiosity, critical thinking, and creative expression—seeding a future where the youth find strength and right perspectives through literature.

A Platform for Literature Enthusiasts

For Kashmir’s writers, poets, translators, and readers, the festival is more than an event—it is a living platform for literature enthusiasts to share, learn, and grow. Panels on Kashmiri, Urdu, Hindi, and English literature, coupled with discussions on translation and publishing, provided invaluable exposure to local writers seeking a wider audience.

Events like Mahfil-e-Afsana showcased the works of local storytellers alongside renowned authors, while Chinar Talks with personalities like Veer Munshi, Ashwath Bhatt, Mir Sarwar, and Dr. Ashraf Zia highlighted art’s evolving role in Kashmir.Such interactions foster a literary community that thrives on dialogue and mutual respect, ensuring that literature remains an active force in shaping societal thought.

Cultural Resonance: Music and Dialogue

The Chinar Book Festival goes beyond books, blending literature with cultural expressions. Last year, Kabir Café and Vishal & Rekha Bhardwaj’s soulful performances, folk music by Wahid Jilani, and Dogri poetry sessions brought warmth to the evenings, reinforcing the idea that art, music, and literature together heal and connect societies, and this year too more enthralling performances are up in the line.

Khusro Foundation: Adding Depth to the Festival

This year, the Khusro Foundation is adding further intellectual and literary depth to the festival by hosting three significant panel discussions:

“Relevance of Sufism: Amir Khusro to Shaikhul Alam” featuring Prof. Iqbal S. Hasnain, Shri Shantanu Mukharji, Prof. G.N. Khaki, and Dr. Ali Akbar Shah,

“Religion, Culture, and Modernity” with Prof. Mazhar Asif, Dr. Pushkar Mishra, Prof. Mufti Mudasir Farooqi, and Dr. Hafeezur Rahman,

“Gender Advocacy in Urdu & Persian Literature” with Prof. Nilofer Khan, Dr. Syed Mubin Zehra, Mrs. Nasreen Hamza Ali, and Mr. Nazir Ganaie.

Additionally, the Foundation will host five book release functions on the sidelines, including works like “The Shade of Swords” by M.J. Akbar, “Islam, Authoritarianism and Underdevelopment” by Prof. Ahmed Kuru, “Fault Lines in the Faith” (Urdu edition), “Raakh Mein Dabi Chingari” by Nasreen Hamza Ali, and “Tiranga Aanchal” by Taha Naseem. By fostering these layered conversations on faith, culture, gender, and literature, the Khusro Foundation’s participation strengthens the festival’s mission of reviving literary curiosity and nurturing informed dialogue among Kashmir’s youth and enthusiasts.

Building Bridges of Peace through Literature

In a region embracing new aspirations, the Chinar Book Festival transforms public spaces into avenues of dialogue, creativity, and community reflection, reaffirming that literature remains central in nurturing peace, resilience, and hope. Books allow conversations to flow, differences to be understood, and dreams to take shape. Under the Chinars, Kashmir is nurturing these dreams, one page at a time.

Looking Ahead

As the festival returns this August, it invites readers to rediscover Kashmir’s literary heritage, promising discussions on varied narratives, children’s storytelling, digital publishing and blend of Mushaira, Shaam-e-Ghazal and Sufi Kalaam. Join this celebration to witness Kashmir’s literary spirit scaling new heights and reigniting the mystic feelsall across.

“Kitabein bikher deti hain khushboo lafzon ki”- Books spread the fragrance of words.

(Author is a Kashmir based educator, writer and poet and can be reached at: [email protected])