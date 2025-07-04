“China provided all support to Pakistan.” Deputy COAS reveals Pak-China tango during Op-Sindoor

Deputy Chief of Army Staff (Capability Development and Sustenance), Lieutenant General Rahul R Singh, on Friday, highlighted the role played by China and Turkey in assisting Pakistan during Operation Sindoor.

Speaking at the ‘New Age Military Technologies’ organised by FICCI, the Deputy COAS said that the Chinese were giving live updates to Pakistan while the conflict was on.

“We had one border and two adversaries, actually three. Pakistan was in the front. China was providing all possible support. 81% of the military hardware with Pakistan is Chinese… China is able to test its weapons against other weapons, so it’s like a live lab available to them. Turkey also played an important role in providing the type of support it did… When DGMO-level talks were on, Pakistan had the live updates of our important vectors, from China,” he said

The Deputy COAS emphasised the need for a robust air defence system to combat the China-Pak tango.

“Air Defence and how it panned out during the entire operation was important… This time, our population centres were not quite addressed, but next time, we need to be prepared for that. We need a robust air defence system, ” he said.

Lt Gen Rahul R Singh also lauded the Indian Armed Forces for carrying out precision strikes on terror infrastructure. He further emphasised the strategic messaging and integration of technology and human intelligence in target selection and planning.

“… There are a few lessons from Operation Sindoor. The strategic messaging by leadership was unambiguous… There is no scope of absorbing the pain the way we did a few years ago… The planning and selection of targets was based on a lot of data that was collected using technology and human intelligence. So a total of 21 targets were identified, out of which nine targets we thought would be prudent to engage… It was only the final day or the final hour that the decision was taken that these nine targets would be engaged,” he said.

He added, “A considered decision was taken that it will be a tri-services approach to send the right message that we indeed are an integrated force… An important consideration was that we should always be at the top of the escalation ladder. When we reach a military objective, we should try and put a stop to it… War is easy to initiate, but it’s very difficult to control. So I would say that was a very masterly stroke that was played to stop the war at an appropriate time.” (ANI)