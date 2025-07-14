BreakingNational

China: Jaishankar discusses SCO’s role, modernisation efforts with Secy Gen Yermekbayev

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar who met with Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Secretary General Nurlan Yermekbayev in Beijing on Monday said the discussions between the two included the contribution and importance of the 10-member organisation and endeavours to modernise its working.

In a post on X, Jaishankar wrote, “Glad to meet SCO SG Nurlan Yermekbayev in Beijing today. Discussed the contribution and importance of SCO, as well as the endeavors to modernize its working.”

Jaishankar arrived in China after concluding his visit to Singapore, his first trip to Beijing in five years. During his visit, Jaishankar will attend the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (CFM) in Tianjin and also bilateral meetings on the sidelines.

The 25th Heads of State Council meeting of the SCO will be held in Tianjin later this year. India had chaired the SCO Presidency in 2023 while Pakistan hosted the SCO Leaders’ Summit in 2024.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) is a permanent intergovernmental international organisation whose members include India, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Iran and Belarus.

Jaishankar’s visit comes after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval travelled to China in June for the SCO meetings.

Earlier this June, India refused to sign a joint statement at the SCO Defence Ministers’ meeting after it did not include any mention of the terror attack in Pahalgam, which killed 26 people. India had pushed for strong references to terrorism, but one country — believed to be Pakistan — disagreed. (ANI)

