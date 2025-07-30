Top Stories

China has not intruded into Indian territory since 1962: Rijiju

RK News
RK News
1 Min Read

New Delhi, Jul 29:  China has not intruded “even an inch” into Indian territory nor occupied any additional land in Arunachal Pradesh since the 1962 war, Parliamentary Affairs Minister KirenRijiju said in the LokSabha on Tuesday.

Rijiju said this while intervening during the debate on Operation Sindoor to counter Samajwadi Party leader AkhileshYadav’s claim on Chinese encroachments in Arunachal Pradesh.

“It is important to correct the record. Since 1962, China has not intruded even an inch into our territory nor occupied any additional land. This fact must be made clear,” Rijiju said.

“When AkhileshYadav said that China has entered and occupied areas in the state I come from, I felt it was necessary to clarify. The area China currently holds in Arunachal was already under its control either before or during the 1962 war,” he said.

After MHA approval, J&K admn extends timeline of central aid scheme for PoJK, Chamb refugees till Mar 2024
ISIS Kerala Module: NIA conducts searches in Srinagar
Kashmir’s unexpected heavy snowfall puts weather models under scrutiny
J&K Govt introduces New Procurement Policy to boost MSMEs
More globe-trotters embark on Amarnath Yatra with a message of world peace
Share This Article
Previous Article GoC-in-C Northern Command briefs LG on successful OpMahadev
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

GoC-in-C Northern Command briefs LG on successful OpMahadev
Top Stories
Terrorism will never succeed: Farooq Abdullah on elimination of Pahalgam attackers
Politics
Centre adopts multi-layered strategy to curb terror in J&K: MHA
Top Stories
BJP’s strength lies in grassroots: Ashok Koul
Politics