“China, closely following Israel’s attacks, opposes actions that violate Iran’s sovereignty, security,” says Foreign Ministry spokesperson

China also expressed deep concern over the recent Israeli attacks, citing potential grave consequences of the Operation Rising Lion.

In a post on X, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said, “China is closely following Israel’s attacks on Iran and is deeply concerned about the potential grave consequences of the operation. China opposes actions that violate Iran’s sovereignty, security and territorial integrity, and opposes moves that escalate tensions and enlarge conflicts,” the post said.

Lin Jian emphasised that the “abrupt heating up of the region serves no one’s interests.”

“China calls on relevant parties to choose the course of action that is conducive to peace and stability in the region, and avoid further escalation. China stands ready to play a constructive role in helping ease the situation,” it added.

This statement comes after Israel launched what it called a “pre-emptive operation” on Iran targeting the latter’s nuclear program on Friday.

In a video statement, Netanyahu announced a “very successful opening strike” carried out by Israeli forces. He said Israel, through its large-scale military operation that he named ‘Rising Lion’, targeted “Iran’s main enrichment facility” and “Iran’s leading nuclear scientists working on the Iranian bomb.”

The Israeli PM accused Iran of pursuing a nuclear weapons programme despite global warnings, noting that Tehran has stockpiles of enriched uranium capable of producing multiple nuclear bombs.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said that Iran’s armed forces were ready to face Israel.

Khamenei said that all the officials in the country are on the side of the armed forces.

In a series of posts on X, he said, “The Zionist regime has made a big mistake, a grave error, and committed a reckless act. By God’s grace, the consequences of this will bring that regime to ruin. The Iranian nation won’t permit the blood of its valued martyrs to go unavenged, nor will it ignore the violation of its airspace. Our Armed Forces are ready, and the country’s officials and all the people are behind the Armed Forces.”

He said that Iran will show no mercy to Israel.

“Today, we must give a strong response to the evil, despicable, terrorist Zionist identity. God willing, we will respond with strength, and will show no mercy to them. Life will definitely become bitter for the Zionists. The Zionist regime will not escape safely from the heinous crime they’ve committed.” (ANI)