Chief Secretary proposes ‘Model Vibrant Village’ status for Ladakh’s Demchok

Ladakh, May 05: In a decisive step to strengthen infrastructure and uplift remote communities along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), Chief Secretary of Ladakh, Dr Pawan Kotwal Monday advocated “Model Vibrant Village” status for Ldakh’s Demchok.

The Chief Secretary stated this while concluding his two-day official tour of the Nyoma sub-division. The high-level visit included detailed reviews of developmental projects and public interactions across Nyoma, Hanley, and Demchok. Dr Kotwal, accompanied by senior officials including Chief Wildlife Warden Sajjad Hussain Mufti and SDM Nyoma Tushar Anand, assessed key infrastructure and addressed longstanding concerns raised by local residents.

In Nyoma, Dr Kotwal conducted departmental reviews and inspected vital facilities such as the Pashmina Goat Farm, forest and revenue offices, and Advanced Landing Grounds (ALGs) at Nyoma and Mudh. Stressing ecological sustainability, he called for better land management practices and infrastructure upgrades. At Hanley, community leaders highlighted issues including restrictive wildlife sanctuary regulations affecting homestay tourism, delays in land registration, and the need to upgrade the local Medical Aid Centre to a Primary Health Centre. Additional demands included fixing underperforming solar power units, constructing a community hall, and installing fencing to protect pasture lands. Tibetan nomads also requested road connectivity to Tenkhar Gonpa and social meeting facilities.

Dr Kotwal visited the Hanle Dark Sky Reserve (HDSR) on 3 May, distributing 1,560 lamp shades and 508 blackout curtains to residents to support dark-sky preservation. He also interacted with the region’s young Astro Ambassadors, commending their role in promoting astro-tourism.

The visit culminated in a public outreach event at Demchok, where the Nambardar submitted key demands including tourist access to the local hot spring, a mobile tower for improved connectivity, and the appointment of a full-time MBBS doctor. Other requests included compensation for livestock loss during winter and the installation of a borewell due to the drying up of the local nallah. Responding to these concerns, Dr Kotwal directed the SDM of Nyoma to prepare a formal proposal for developing Demchok as a Model Vibrant Village, aimed at enhancing infrastructure, services, and economic opportunities in this strategically sensitive area.