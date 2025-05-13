Breaking

Chief Secretary pays tributes to martyr ADDC Rajouri

Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo, today offered high tributes to Additional District Development Commissioner, Dr. Raj Kumar Thapa, who attained martyrdom during the recent cross border shelling incident.

Expressing profound grief over the tragic loss, Chief Secretary said, “Officers must carry forward their responsibilities with the same dedication and sense of duty as exemplified by Dr. Thapa.” He lauded the ADDC’s courage and integrity, calling his martyrdom a loss not only to the administrative machinery but also to the entire Union Territory.

The Chief Secretary said this while chairing a condolence meeting organised by the district administration Rajouri to pay homage to Dr. Raj Kumar Thapa.

The meeting commenced with officers observing a moment of silence as a mark of respect for the departed soul.

A heartfelt tribute was paid to Dr. Thapa for his supreme sacrifice and unwavering commitment to duty. His service to the nation and the district of Rajouri was remembered with deep reverence by all present.

Deputy Commissioner Rajouri, Abhishek Sharma highlighted the invaluable contributions of Dr. Thapa during his tenure as ADDC. He recalled Dr. Thapa’s leadership in key development projects, his people-centric approach and his unflinching commitment to public welfare.

