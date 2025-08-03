BreakingJammu and Kashmir News

Chief Secretary condoles the demise of former Commissioner Secretary, G.A. Peer

Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo, has expressed deep sorrow over the demise of G.A. Peer, a former Commissioner Secretary in the Jammu and Kashmir Administration, who passed away in Srinagar after a brief illness.

In his condolence message, the Chief Secretary described Peer as a committed and principled officer who served J&K with distinction and dedication throughout his illustrious career.

His contributions to public service and governance in J&K have left an enduring legacy. He will be remembered for his integrity, professional competence, and calm demeanour, Atal Dulloo said.

Extending his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, the Chief Secretary prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul and strength to the family members to bear this irreparable loss.

