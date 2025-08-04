Chief Minister reviews progress of Tawi Riverfront Development Project in Jammu

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today conducted an extensive inspection of the Tawi Riverfront Development Project, a flagship initiative under Jammu Smart City Limited (JSCL). The project aims to revitalise the banks of the Tawi River by integrating flood protection with recreational and commercial infrastructure to create a dynamic urban space.

The inspection was also attended by Advisor to the Chief Minister, Nasir Aslam Wani and Minister for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, IT, S&T and Transport, Satish Sharma.

Commissioner JMC and CEO JSCL, Devansh Yadav; Additional CEO JSCL and Joint Commissioner JMC, Subah Mehta; Director Projects JSCL, Sunil Thusu; Senior GM JSCL, Rajesh Abrol; AEE JSCL, Akhil Samyal; and senior engineers and officers from UEED Jammu and Irrigation & Flood Control Department were also present on the occasion.

The Chief Minister, reviewed the progress of civil works under Phase-I of the project, which spans from Bhagwati Nagar Barrage to Bikram Chowk Bridge. He was informed that over 97 percent of work under Part-A, which includes the construction component of Phase-I, has been completed. The target for full completion is set for September 2025.

During the inspection, the Chief Minister reviewed key features of the project, including the development of multi-tiered promenades along both banks of the river and a central island, construction of flood mitigation infrastructure such as diaphragm and retaining walls, pier protection measures on existing bridges, creation of a central business and recreational zone and installation of interceptor drains to divert polluted nallahs away from the river.

The CM was briefed that under Part-A, a total embankment length of 2.70 kilometres is being developed, incorporating four promenades of varying widths and reclaiming around 23 hectares of land. Part-B of the project will include finishing works such as construction of connecting roads, food courts, viaducts, toilet blocks, horticulture and promenade flooring.

The Chief Minister expressed satisfaction with the pace of execution and stressed the importance of its timely completion. He stated that the project is not solely about urban beautification but about shaping a new identity for Jammu centred on the historic Tawi River. He added that the initiative will serve both ecological and economic objectives.

He also highlighted the potential of the project to enhance tourism, generate employment and provide sustainable commercial real estate options, including green buildings, parks, sports zones and cultural plazas.

The Chief Minister reviewed the monetisation strategy currently being prepared by CBRE, which will support the extension of the riverfront development from Tawi Bridge to Sidhra Bridge in future phases.

The Chief Minister appreciated the coordinated efforts of JSCL, JMC and the Jal Shakti Department. He directed the concerned officials to maintain strict adherence to quality and timelines while ensuring sustainability and public convenience throughout the execution of the project.