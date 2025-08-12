Chief Minister Omar Abdullah urges citizens to uphold the dignity of the national flag at Tiranga Rally

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today urged the people to preserve and uphold the honour of the national flag, calling it a living symbol of India’s identity, pride and the sacrifices of countless patriots.

He was addressing a gathering at the Tiranga Rally concluded at the Nehru Memorial Botanical Garden, Chashma-i-Shahi, Srinagar.

Reflecting on the past, the Chief Minister recalled that there was a time when the national flag was only permitted to fly over government buildings, barred from being displayed in homes, workplaces, or private spaces. “This was the reality we lived in — the flag belonged to the nation, yet it was absent from our personal lives,” he said.

Highlighting the role of a single determined citizen who approached the courts and secured the right for every Indian to hoist the Tiranga at their homes, the Chief Minister said this change was proof that “even one individual, driven by the right intentions, can bring about lasting change.”

He paid rich tribute to those who laid down their lives for the honour of the national flag, stating, “They gave up their present for the nation’s future, stood alone if necessary, and believed their single act of courage could defend the dignity of our Tiranga.”

Underscoring the need for the flag to remain a constant symbol of pride, not just during official functions, Omar Abdullah called on citizens to “raise it higher — both physically and in the respect we give it — inspired by the sacrifices of those who came before us.”

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister, along with Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha, led a vibrant Tiranga Rally from the picturesque lawns of the Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC). Ministers Sakina Itoo, Javed Rana, and Javed Dar were also present, alongside senior civil and police officers.

The rally saw enthusiastic participation from people across all walks of life, including youth, students, and community members.