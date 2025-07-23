BreakingKashmir

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah reviews key hydro power projects, emphasizes timely execution

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today conducted a comprehensive review of major hydro and solar power projects across Jammu and Kashmir, with a sharp focus on accelerating execution timelines and resolving bottlenecks.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, Additional Chief Secretary to the CM Dheeraj Gupta, Principal Secretary Finance Satosh D Vaidya, Principal Secretary Power Development Department Rajesh H Prasad, Managing Directors Jammu/Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited and other concerned.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister reviewed the progress of key power projects including the 1856 MW Sawalkote Hydro Electric Project, 93 MW New Ganderbal HEP, 48 MW Lower Kalnai HEP, and the 5 MW Solar Power Project at Pampore.

The arrears on account of outstanding electricity bills of commercial power consumers was also discussed and the power development department gave details of steps being taken for recovery and expected revenue protection in case of schemes that would be proposed by the department for recovery of arrears.

While reviewing the New Ganderbal and Lower Kalnai hydro projects, both of which have seen prolonged delays due to contractual and financial challenges, the Chief Minister directed the concerned departments to explore viable alternatives to expedite implementation. He emphasized the need for timely decision-making to prevent further cost escalation and energy shortfalls.

The 5 MW Solar Power Project at Pampore, being implemented through SECI, was also reviewed. The Chief Minister instructed for a cost-benefit analysis in light of existing solar tariffs and to put the idle land available at Pampore to productive use for the solar project.

The meeting also deliberated on the Draft Hydro Power Policy 2025, which aims to replace the 2011 policy and open new avenues for private investment through Independent Power Producer (IPP) and Public-Private Partnership (PPP) models. The policy includes transparent allotment mechanisms, financial incentives, streamlined clearances, and guaranteed power off-take—all designed to making investments in renewable energy more inviting. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah reiterated his government’s commitment to sustainable development, clean energy, and inclusive growth.

