Chief Minister Omar Abdullah meets various delegations at Raabita Office

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today met several delegations at the Public Outreach Office, Raabita here, and held wide-ranging discussions on development, overall functioning of Institutions and public welfare issues.

Dr. Mohd. Jaffar Akhoon, Chief Executive Councillor from Kargil, led a deputation to apprise the Chief Minister of several challenges being faced by students and patients from Ladakh, particularly from Kargil, in different educational and healthcare institutions across Jammu and Kashmir. The deputation also raised various civic issues affecting the residents of Ladakh living in the J&K, seeking timely redressal and support.

Prof. Jawaid Iqbal, Vice Chancellor of Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University (BGSBU), Rajouri, briefed the Chief Minister about the functioning of the university. The VC discussed several ongoing academic and administrative initiatives at the university and sought the Chief Minister’s support for strengthening higher education in the region.

Sandeep Sharma, Zonal Head of ICICI Bank, also called on the Chief Minister and discussed matters related to the bank’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives. He informed the Chief Minister about the rescue vehicle provided for Dachigam and initiatives aimed at employment generation and community welfare.

Brigadier Deepak Sajjan Har from NCC, Srinagar, met the Chief Minister to present a memento in connection with the NCC Everest Expedition–2025, highlighting the achievements and commitment of the NCC cadets to contribute to national pride and adventure sports activities.

Later, Sameer Baktoo, Chairman of the Travel Agents Association of India (TAAI), J&K Chapter, met the Chief Minister along with a visiting team from SKAL INTERNATIONAL. The team, currently on a visit from Mumbai, discussed the upcoming SKAL India Convention and proposed to make the event Kashmir-centric in the post-Yatra season, with an aim to promote the region’s tourism potential globally.

The Chief Minister gave a patient hearing to all deputations and assured appropriate action and continued government support as may be necessary.