Chief Minister Omar Abdullah extends greetings on Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW)

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has extended warm greetings to the people of Jammu and Kashmir on the auspicious occasion of Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW), marking the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

In his message, the Chief Minister said that the life and teachings of the Holy Prophet (SAW) are an eternal source of guidance for humanity, emphasizing the values of peace, compassion, equality and brotherhood. He urged people to imbibe these values in their daily lives and work collectively towards building a harmonious society.

“The auspicious occasion of Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) reminds us of the timeless message of the Prophet (SAW), which is rooted in kindness, tolerance and service to humanity. Let us dedicate ourselves to following this noble path and promote unity, brotherhood and mutual respect across all sections of society,” the Chief Minister said.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah prayed for peace, prosperity and well-being of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and hoped that the occasion would strengthen the spirit of harmony and collective responsibility.

