Chief Minister Omar Abdullah arrives in Gurez for Two-Day National Tribal Festival

RK Online Desk
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah arrived in the picturesque valley of Gurez on Wednesday evening to participate in the two-day National Tribal Festival, being organized by the Tribal Affairs Department.

The Chief Minister was warmly received by Tribal Affairs Minister Javed Ahmed Rana upon his arrival. Accompanying the Chief Minister were his Advisor Nasir Aslam Sogami and Legislator Tanvir Sadiq.

The festival, aimed at celebrating the diverse tribal heritage of Jammu and Kashmir, is expected to witness participation from tribal communities across the region.

