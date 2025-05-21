Chief Justice visits district court complex Sgr

Srinagar, May 20: Justice Arun Palli, Chief Justice, High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, along with Justice Sanjeev Kumar, Administrative Judge for district Srinagar, Tuesday paid a visit to the district courts Srinagar. The visit marked a significant step toward strengthening the judiciary at the grassroots level and reinforcing the commitment of the High Court to ensure accessible and efficient justice delivery.

On the arrival at the district court complex, Srinagar, Chief Justice was warmly received by the Principal District and Sessions Judge, Srinagar, and other judicial officers.

Chief Justice was accompanied by Mohinder Kumar Sharma, Registrar General (Officiating) and Rajiv Gupta, Registrar Vigilance, High Court of Jammu and Kashmir, who joined Chief Justice in inspecting the facilities and administrative arrangements at the court complex.

Justice Palli inspected the court facilities and interacted with the members of the district Judiciary, appreciating their efforts in maintaining the rule of law and ensuring the timely dispensation of justice. During the visit, the Chief Justice reviewed the infrastructure and administrative functioning of the courts. He emphasised the importance of creating a litigant-friendly environment, the use of technology in judicial proceedings, and the need for expeditious disposal of cases.