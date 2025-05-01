Chief Justice administers oath to newly appointed Judges

Chief Justice High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, Justice Arun Palli, today administered the oath of office to the two newly appointed Judges; Justice Sanjay Parihar and Justice Shahzad Azeem as Judges of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, in the Chief Justice’s Court Room here.

The oath ceremony was attended at Jammu by Justice Sindhu Sharma, Justice Rajnesh Oswal, Justice Javed Iqbal Wani, Justice Rahul Bharti, Justice Moksha Khajuria Kazmi, Justice Rajesh Sekhri and Justice Mohd. Yousuf Wani while Justice Sanjeev Kumar, Justice Vinod Chatterji Koul, Justice Sanjay Dhar and Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal participated virtually from Srinagar Wing of the High Court.

The proceedings of the ceremony were conducted by M.K. Sharma, Registrar General (Officiating) of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh who read the contents of the notification received from the Government of India, Ministry of Law & Justice, Department of Justice, the Warrants of Appointment issued by the President of India and the Letter of Authorization issued by the Lieutenant Governor, Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir, authorising the Chief Justice of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, to administer the oath of office to the two newly appointed Judges.

The ceremony was also attended by the Former Chief Justices/Former Judges of the High Court, Secretary Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, Deputy Solicitor General of India, Jammu as well as Srinagar, Principal District and Sessions Judge, Jammu, Senior Advocates, President Bar Association, Jammu & Members of Bar, Officers from Civil and Police Administration and Officers & Officials of the Registry.

With the elevation of two Officers from Higher Judicial Services as Judges of the High Court of J&K and Ladakh, the strength of Judges of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has risen to 15 Judges including Chief Justice.