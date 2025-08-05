Chhari Mubarak taken out from Srinagar, reaches Martand

Anantnag, Aug 4: The annual AmarnathYatra is drawing to a close, with the sacred Chhari Mubarak, the holy mace of Lord Shiva, being taken out from Srinagar on Monday and reaching Martand in Anantnag, where special prayers were held.

The Chhari Mubarak marks the culmination of the pilgrimage and will be carried to the ShriAmarnathji CaveShrine on August 9 for the final Puja on ShravanPurnima.

Led by MahantDeependraGiri, chief priest of the DashnamiAkhara, the procession commenced from Srinagar’s DashnamiAkhara, making traditional stops at temples along the route. The yatra, which began on July 3, has seen thousands of pilgrims visit the revered ice Shivlingam.

Speaking to reporters at Martand, MahantDeependraGiri said the procession set off Monday morning from Dakshinami, Kharasiri Nagar, accompanied by chants praising Lord Shiva and Goddess Shakti. “We first offered prayers at SuryarMandir and SureshwarMandir in Srinagar, followed by worship at Pampore’s Shiva Mandir before proceeding to Anantnag,” he said.

MahantGirisaid that after many years, members of the Kashmiri Pandit community joined prayers at the Pampore Shiva Mandir, calling it a welcome development this year. “We also prayed at the ancient Shiva Mandir in Bijbehara before offering worship at MartandTeerth, the historic SuryarMandir. Martand has always been a place where people from all sects have lived together,” he added.

Reflecting on Kashmir’s social fabric, MahantGiri said that even in difficult times, Martand remained peaceful. Drawing an analogy, he said, “When a child is born in a maternity home, regardless of religion, they share the same space. Later, society stamps them as Hindu, Muslim, or Sikh. In reality, we are all one from God’s house.”

On being asked about arrangements, the Mahant said, “According to the information I have so far, the journey has been good. About 4 lakh pilgrims have visited. Once I complete the main journey, I will be able to comment further.”

He, however, expressed dissatisfaction that for the past four years, the yatra has been suspended before ShravanPurnima, the day of the main darshan. “Pilgrims who wish to visit on ShravanPurnima should not be deprived of this right. The journey should ideally continue for another week until the 9th. This is neither fair nor logical. The administration and ShriAmarnathji Shrine Board should make arrangements to allow devotees to undertake the pilgrimage on this auspicious day,” he urged.