Chenab river overflows amid heavy rainfall, casualties reported in Doda

Heavy rainfall across parts of Jammu and Kashmir led to a rise in the water level of the Chenab River, causing an overflow at the Baglihar Hydroelectric Power Project.

According to the official, several lives were lost in the Doda district due to rain-related incidents.

Doda-Kishtwar-Ramban Range Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Shridhar Patil, acknowledged the situation and urged people to stay away from rivers and overflowing streams.

While speaking to ANI, DIG Patil said, “All of you must have noticed that the water level has risen in the Chenab River. One incident has also come to our notice in the Doda district, in which some people have lost their lives. I appeal to all people not to go near the rivers… The water level is very high. Do not put yourself at risk.”

On Wednesday, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) rescued an individual who was stranded in the River Tawi of Jammu following heavy overnight rainfall, which had raised the river’s water level.

The SDRF personnel descended the stairs to the accident site and rescued the man stranded in the Tawi.

Meanwhile, the movement of vehicles stopped at Chanderkote as the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway is closed due to a landslide at Mehar and T2 Tunnel Marg.

Earlier, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a multi-region meteorological alert warning of intensified rainfall activity over various parts of the country and a heatwave warning for the Jammu division.

Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Muzaffarabad during 25th to 27th June, and over East Uttar Pradesh during 27th to 30th June.

The department also predicted light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph, across Northwest India from June 24 to June 30. (ANI)