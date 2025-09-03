Chenab river flows in spate, Akhnoor villages submerged; 40 trapped, rescue on

Follow us on

The Chenab river crossed the danger mark at Akhnoor area of Jammu division on Wednesday after incessant rainfall, inundating a temple and cutting off several villages in the region, officials said.

An official told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), that many houses in Kotli village were flooded as the river overflowed, while in Hamirpur the water entered the residential areas, severing road connectivity and leaving the village completely cut off.

Jammu (Rural) Police issued a public advisory, urging people to stay away from riverbanks and ensure children remain indoors.

“Rescue operations were launched after around 40 members of the Gujjar community were stranded in Garkhal Gram Panchayat. A major rescue operation has been launched by the administration to shift and evacuate them to safer places,” the officer said, adding that teams are on the ground to monitor the situation.

The old bridge in Akhnoor was closed after the Chenab river’s water level rose, and the administration urged commuters to use alternate routes, an official said.

Heavy rainfall across Jammu and Kashmir continued since Tuesday, triggering the spate.

According to the Meteorological Department, Reasi received 203 mm, Katra 193 mm, Batote 157.3 mm, Doda 114 mm, and Bhaderwah 96.2 mm of rainfall between 08:30 am Tuesday and 05:30 am Wednesday. Jammu observatory recorded 81 mm during the same period.

Officials said the situation is being closely monitored, with families in flood-prone areas advised to exercise extreme caution until water levels recede—(KNO)