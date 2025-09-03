BreakingJammu and Kashmir News

Chenab river flows in spate, Akhnoor villages submerged; 40 trapped, rescue on

Agencies
Agencies
2 Min Read
Ramban, May 08 (ANI): Two gates at the Baglihar Hydroelectric Power Project Dam built on the Chenab River have been opened, in Ramban on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
Follow us on

The Chenab river crossed the danger mark at Akhnoor area of Jammu division on Wednesday after incessant rainfall, inundating a temple and cutting off several villages in the region, officials said.

An official told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), that many houses in Kotli village were flooded as the river overflowed, while in Hamirpur the water entered the residential areas, severing road connectivity and leaving the village completely cut off.

Jammu (Rural) Police issued a public advisory, urging people to stay away from riverbanks and ensure children remain indoors.

“Rescue operations were launched after around 40 members of the Gujjar community were stranded in Garkhal Gram Panchayat. A major rescue operation has been launched by the administration to shift and evacuate them to safer places,” the officer said, adding that teams are on the ground to monitor the situation.

The old bridge in Akhnoor was closed after the Chenab river’s water level rose, and the administration urged commuters to use alternate routes, an official said.

Heavy rainfall across Jammu and Kashmir continued since Tuesday, triggering the spate.

According to the Meteorological Department, Reasi received 203 mm, Katra 193 mm, Batote 157.3 mm, Doda 114 mm, and Bhaderwah 96.2 mm of rainfall between 08:30 am Tuesday and 05:30 am Wednesday. Jammu observatory recorded 81 mm during the same period.

Officials said the situation is being closely monitored, with families in flood-prone areas advised to exercise extreme caution until water levels recede—(KNO)

Khyber Cement Unveils Two TV Campaigns Celebrating JK’s Spirit
Indian Navy’s Multi-Aircraft Carrier Force showcased
“I have to be back”: Trump leaves G7 Summit early amid Israel-Iran tensions; signs deal with UK
“Army Forces Flag Day is about saluting the valour, determination & sacrifices of courageous soldiers”: PM Modi
Did you raise SPO salary, regularization issues with Home Minister: Deputy Chief Minister asks BJP
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article IGP Kashmir chairs security review meet ahead of Eid Milad-un-Nabi
Next Article Pulwama fruit traders decry delay in promised sheds and road at Prichoo wholesale market.
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Pulwama fruit traders decry delay in promised sheds and road at Prichoo wholesale market.
SEO Video
IGP Kashmir chairs security review meet ahead of Eid Milad-un-Nabi
Top Stories
NH-244 bridge washout spurs rapid Army response in J&K 
Anchor
CB Kashmir registers FIRs in ₹53 lakh land fraud & fake contract promises
Top Stories