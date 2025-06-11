Chattabal residents demand relocation of fish market amid mounting chaos

Srinagar, June 10: Residents of Chattabal in Srinagar are urging authorities to relocate the roadside fish market near Police Post Bagiya, citing worsening traffic congestion, safety hazards and poor sanitation that are disrupting daily life.

According to locals, the market occupies a substantial portion of an already narrow road, with vendors setting up makeshift stalls along the carriageway. The situation is exacerbated by customers parking their vehicles on the roadside, blocking traffic and forcing pedestrians to walk dangerously close to moving vehicles. “The fish vendors take up the entire roadside, leaving little space for both vehicles and pedestrians. The parked cars only make things worse. It’s a daily struggle,” said Mukhtar Ahmad, a local resident.

Bilal Reshi, another resident, added, “We have raised complaints several times, but nothing changes. Had this been a VIP locality, action would have been swift.”

The traffic snarls are not just an inconvenience but also a threat to emergency services. Ambulances transporting patients from northern districts to SMHS Hospital often get stuck in the jam, potentially endangering lives. “It’s heartbreaking to see ambulances delayed while patients are in urgent need of care,” said Shaista Mattoo, a concerned local. Additionally, water used by fish vendors to clean their stock frequently spills onto the road, creating slippery surfaces and posing a serious risk—particularly to schoolchildren and elderly pedestrians. “The road becomes dangerously slick, especially in the mornings,” said Naseema Zargar. Residents also pointed to the unsanitary conditions caused by discarded fish waste. In the summer months, the area reportedly emits a foul odour and attracts stray animals, further exacerbating public health concerns. “We are not against the vendors earning their livelihood, but public safety must take precedence,” said a group of residents. “The market should be relocated to a designated space where it does not create daily disruptions.”

A senior official from the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC), speaking on condition of anonymity, acknowledged the issue. “We are aware of the residents’ concerns and are reviewing the situation to explore viable solutions,” the official said.