Chandan’s Blazing Double Ton Powers Tawi CA to Emphatic Win

Jammu, April 30: Chandan Rajput was at his murderous best, slamming power-packed double century, thus powering Tawi Cricket Academy to a resounding 6-wicket victory over Champions Cricket Academy in the first match of the 3-Match Series at Tawa Cricket ground, Nardani, Wednesday.

Chasing a big total of 279 runs in 45 overs, Tawi Cricket Academy took just 23.1 overs to surpass the target as Chandan butchered the bowlers with awe-inspiring class, explosiveness, sublimity and elegance. He scored 202 runs off just 76 balls, studded with 21 fours and 16 massive sixes. Wicketkeeper batsman Aryan Dassi scored valuable 31 runs, while Ashutosh Mahajan (18*) and Shourya Chouhan (13*) were the other contributors.

For Champions Cricket Academy, Ravi Singh took 2 wickets. Earlier, winning the toss and batting first, Champions Cricket Academy scored a good total of 276 runs in 43.4 overs. Satvik top scored with 83 runs off 76 balls with 10 fours and one six, while Aryan Sharma contributed 43 runs off 31 balls with 5 fours and 3 sixes. For Tawi Cricket Academy, Kritesh took 4 wickets by conceding 38 runs in his 8.3 overs, while Praful Dhar and Sachin Singh claimed 2 wickets each. For his splendid double century, Chandan Rajput was adjudged as the Player of the Match.