‘Chalo LoC’:  Kerala Bikers call on LG Manoj Sinha

Srinagar, June 13: A group of Bikers from Kerala, on a visit to UT of J&K under the ‘Chalo LoC’ initiative called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Friday.

The Bikers began their journey from Kalady, the birthplace of Adi Shankaracharya, in Kerala to Sharda Devi Temple in Teetwal, Kupwara near LoC in Jammu Kashmir, to pay their tributes to the victims of terrorism. The Lieutenant Governor extended his best wishes to the young bikers and commended their noble initiative to spread the message of peace and unity.

