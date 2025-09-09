CEO Jmu assesses preparedness of schools for resuming class work

Follow us on

Jammu, Sept 08: Chief Education Officer (CEO) Jammu, Ajeet Sharma, today conducted an extensive tour of schools across the four Zones of Marh, Akhnoor, Jourian and Khour to review preparedness for the safe reopening of institutions after the recent spell of heavy rains and floods. According to a statement issued here, he was accompanied by Deputy CEO Jammu (HQ Akhnoor), Sardar Harjeet Singh.

The recent rains and floods caused damage to school infrastructure across Jammu and Kashmir, prompting a thorough review to ensure the safe resumption of classes and continuity of learning.

During the visit, CEO Jammu inspected the following institutions: HSS Jhiri (Zone Marh), HSS Boys Akhnoor, HSS Girls Akhnoor, HSS Sohal (Zone Akhnoor), HS Dhok Khalsa (Zone Jourian), HSS Pallanwalan (Zone Khour), MS Platan (Zone Khour), HSS Khour (Zone Khour), MS Thallian (Zone Jourian) and HSS Jourian (Zone Jourian).

The CEO interacted with Heads of Institutions and staff members, issuing on-the-spot directions to address safety, infrastructure and academic concerns.

At HSS Jhiri, the Head of Institution was instructed to conduct classes only in the safe portions of the building, with repairs to be carried out immediately and a safety certificate obtained before reopening the affected portions.

At HSS Pallanwalan, where part of the school building is being used as a camp for border migrants, the CEO directed the management to make suitable arrangements to ensure smooth functioning of classes in the remaining portion of the premises.