CEO inspects flood-hit schools in Doda

Doda, Sept 07: Chief Education Officer Mohammad Hafiz inspected several schools in Bhaderwah Zone over the weekend to assess the damage caused by the recent heavy rainfall and floods. The inspection was carried out on the directions of Director School Education Jammu, Dr Naseem Javaid Chowdhary.

The CEO was accompanied by Principal GHSS Shiva, Shabr Ishaq Zargar, and Zonal Education Officer Bhaderwah, Suresh Kumar Sharma.

The team conducted a follow-up inspection of the affected institutions to evaluate the extent of damage and finalise measures to ensure the safe and timely resumption of academic activities.

During the visit, the CEO interacted with school staff to take a first-hand account of the prevailing situation. He stressed that no student should be deprived of education due to the calamity and directed officials to explore suitable alternatives, including temporary classroom arrangements in schools where buildings have been declared unsafe.

The CEO assured that all necessary steps will be taken to safeguard the interests of students.