“Centre’s Rs 209 crore package not enough”: Mehbooba Mufti demands additional funds for relief, rehabilitation

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday asserted that the relief package worth Rs 209 crore released by the Centre after Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s recent visit to inspect the rain, flood, and landslide-affected areas of Jammu division was ‘not enough.’

Shah was in Jammu from September 1 to 2 to take stock of the situation amid heavy downpour and incidents of cloud bursts and landslides. He also met the flood-affected people in Mangu Chak village, Jammu. He inspected the Tawi Bridge at Bikram Chowk, the Shiv Temple, and homes damaged by floods in Jammu. The Centre has released funds worth Rs 209 crore for the SDRF.

“We need thousands of crores rupees, given the kind of damage I witnessed while taking stock of the situation. There have been damages to people’s homes, farms and other belongings,” Mufti said while addressing a press conference, urging the UT government to provide land to displaced persons for rehabilitation.

This comes after Mufti visited several places in Jammu that have been affected by the flooding following the cloud burst and landslide incidents. She visited RS Pura today to take stock of the situation.

Speaking on the deaths of over 30 people due to a massive landslide at Vaishno Devi in Katra, Mufti argued that the responsibility must be fixed, given that more people are missing than those who have died.

“There are more missing people than those who have died. These people (the central government) are good at hiding. Nobody knows how many deaths occurred during the Kumbh Mela stampede. Nobody knows how many have died here as well. Nobody tells us. Shrine Board should answer,” Mufti said.

“We have to fix some responsibility regarding the damage to bridges. Why are they being damaged like this?” the former J&K Chief Minister added.

Claiming that disregarding nature for infrastructural development, Mufti argued that temples and religious spots in the mountains have been reduced to picnic spots.

“Government has handed over land, forest, and rivers to contractors on menial rates and left it up to them how they want to use it. The Amritsar-Katra six-lane highway is being built. Do these people not understand why our Gods used high mountains and forests as their abode? They have reduced temples and religious places to picnic spots,” she said.

The PDP chief encouraged people to “wake up” and stop the government from “cutting trees” and further exploiting nature in the mountains in the name of construction.

“So much development was done around and to reach Uttarakhand’s Char Dham, that two dhams remain closed today. Contractors have exploited nature for construction. Katra ropeway will also demand many trees to be cut, and more destruction is on the way,” Mufti said.

“Until we wake up and stop our governments, they will not stop. The Supreme Court and the (National Green) Tribunal have also not been able to stop them. Miners are exploiting our rivers as well,” she added.

Following a heavy downpour on Thursday, the Jammu and Kashmir State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) remains engaged in carrying out rescue operations in the flood-affected areas of Budgam district.

Continuous heavy rainfall has been witnessed in several parts of Jammu & Kashmir, with rivers swelling and flash flood-like conditions reported across multiple districts.

In Rajouri, incessant downpours had led to flood-like conditions, forcing authorities to remain on high alert.

Amid incessant rains, the Tawi River is in full spate, while in Srinagar, the Jhelum River’s water level rose significantly. Similarly, the Chenab River is in full spate due to continuous showers in the upper regions.

Torrential monsoon rains and severe floods have wreaked havoc across northern India, severely impacting regions in Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, and Uttarakhand. Over the past few weeks, relentless downpour has triggered landslides, flash floods, and widespread waterlogging, claiming numerous lives, displacing thousands, and causing extensive damage to infrastructure, agriculture, and livelihoods. (ANI)