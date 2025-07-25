Centre refutes claims of “international pressure” behind Op Sindoor, says “it was response to Pakistan-sponsored terror attack”

The Central government has refuted claims that Operation Sindoor was announced “under international pressure.”

In a reply to a question by Samajwadi Party MP Ramji Lal Suman, Union Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh said that Operation Sindoor was launched to respond to a barbaric cross-border terror attack in Pahalgam and It focused on dismantling terrorist infrastructure and neutralizing terrorists.

MP Suman had asked “whether it is a fact that Operation Sindoor was announced under international pressure.”

Replying to his question, MoS Vardhan said, “Operation Sindoor was launched to respond to a barbaric cross-border terror attack by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists. It focused on dismantling terrorist infrastructure and neutralizing terrorists likely to be sent across to India.”

The government further said that India’s actions were “focused, measured, and non-escalatory.”

The Centre further clarified that Pakistan’s attack in response to Operation Sindoor were met with a “strong and decisive response from the Indian armed forces.”

“Pakistan, however, attempted targeting Indian civilian areas, in addition to some military facilities. These provocations and escalatory actions by Pakistan were met with a strong and decisive response from the Indian armed forces, inflicting significant damage on the Pakistani military,” the reply reads.

It further said, “Subsequently, on 10 May 2025, the Director General of Military Operations of Pakistan approached his Indian counterpart to request for cessation of firing and military activities, which was agreed to later that day.”

The Opposition INDIA bloc have been demanding to discuss the Operation Sindoor and Pahalgam terror attack in Parliament.

Since the commencement of Monsoon Session, both Houses of Parliament have faced major disruption with Houses being adjourned shortly after convention. The proceedings have been halted to due to opposition’s continuous demand to discuss the key national issues, Operation Sindoor, Pahalgam terror attack, Bihar Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament started on July 21 and will continue till August 21. (ANI)