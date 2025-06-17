Centre notifies schedule for 2027 census

Srinagar, June 16: The Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday announced the commencement of India’s next national population census, to be held in two distinct phases across the country.

For the first time, the enumeration will include caste-based data collection, making it one of the most comprehensive demographic exercises ever undertaken in India.

According to the notification issued under Section 3 of the Census Act, 1948, the decennial population count will begin in 2026 for specific snow-bound and hilly regions and will extend into 2027 for the rest of the country.

The first phase will be carried out from October 1, 2026, in select areas, including the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, and the States of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, where harsh winter conditions require the exercise to be conducted earlier. The reference point for this enumeration will be 00:00 hours of October 1, 2026, the notification said.

The second phase, which covers the remaining regions of the country, will commence from March 1, 2027, with the reference time set at 00:00 hours on the same day.

It said, “A census of the population shall be undertaken during the year 2027. The reference date for the said census shall be 00.00 hours of March 1, 2027, except for the Union territory of Ladakh and snow-bound non-synchronous areas of the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir and the States of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. In respect of these areas, the reference date shall be 00.00 hours of October 1, 2026.”

This round of Census is particularly significant, as it will include caste-based enumeration, a move that has both policy and political implications. The Union Cabinet recently gave its nod for collecting caste-related data during the exercise, noting that it would enhance the effectiveness and accuracy of policy planning, especially in the domains of social welfare and resource distribution.

This will be India’s first official Census since 2011, as the 2021 exercise was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.