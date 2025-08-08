Centre must honour SC verdict, restore J&K Statehood: CM

Srinagar, Aug 07: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday urged the Central Government to honour the Supreme Court’s directives in letter and spirit by restoring Jammu & Kashmir’s full statehood without further delay.

Speaking at the National Tribal Festival in Chorwan village of Gurez, Omar emphasized that while Assembly elections have now been held, the commitment to restore statehood remains unmet.

“When the Supreme Court gave its verdict on Article 370, it made two key points—first, that elections must be held within a timeframe, and second, that statehood must be restored as soon as possible,” the Chief Minister said. “The people of J&K have done their part. Now the Government of India must fulfil its word.”

Focusing on Gurez, Omar said that tourism in Gurez should come with sustainable development that does not compromise the valley’s unique identity and fragile ecosystem.

“If we make Gurez like every other city, who will come to see it? The forests, the rivers, the heritage, this is what makes Gurez special,” he said.

He cautioned against reckless construction, deforestation, and urban-style development in fragile ecological zones like Gurez.

“I want development, yes, but development that protects, not destroys. We must preserve this valley for our children and grandchildren.”

“If we cut down forests and build five-storey buildings just for voters, we will lose the very charm of Gurez,” Omar said.

He urged the people of Gurez to learn from places that embraced tourism while holding on to their cultural roots. “Those areas progressed and benefited from tourism but never forgot their culture,” he said.

Omar said the government would work to bring more tourists to Gurez. “Where there were thousands, we’ll bring tens of thousands. And where there were tens of thousands, we’ll bring lakhs. No youth in Gurez should be without a livelihood.”

But he also laid responsibility on the local population. “All of you must promise us that you will help protect the beauty, air, water, and cleanliness of Gurez. The government will do its part, but we need your support too,” he said.

Quoting British-era settlement commissioner Walter Lawrence, Omar said: “He called Gurez the ‘Kashmir of Kashmir’. Just as Kashmir is considered India’s crown jewel, Gurez is the crown of Kashmir.”

Turning his attention to lack of basic digital infrastructure in Gurez, Omar called it a shame that mobile connectivity was still missing in large parts of the region.

“It is the 21st century. We talk about sending people to the Moon and even Mercury. But here, just 20 minutes away from the main area, mobile phones stop working,” he said.

“If this is not injustice with you, what is?” he asked. “You already live in very tough conditions, with winters lasting three to five months. And even in such conditions, we cannot arrange working mobile networks for you? I say we should be ashamed.”

Promising to change that, Omar said that When he will come here next time, not only will the BSNL tower work, but Jio and Airtel towers will also be functioning 24 hours. “You will have mobile connectivity here.”

Referring to local MLA Nazir Ahmad Gurezi, Omar said Nazir has consistently pushed for big development projects for the area, even though he sometimes exaggerates in public speeches.

“Nazir has this habit. When he speaks to me, he keeps things small. But in front of you, he makes them very big,” Omar said with a smile.

On the tunnel for Gurez, Omar recalled how Nazir initially proposed a 22-kilometre tunnel, saying it would cost Rs 9500 crore. “I said if I ask the Prime Minister for Rs 9500 crore, he will ask me to take my chair and will leave!” Omar joked.

He said the idea was finally brought down to 5 or 6 kilometres, which is more feasible. “In the bungalow, we were discussing 6 kilometres, and now on stage, it’s become 12 kilometres. But no problem, if your MLA dreams big, we will support him,” Omar said.

Omar praised Gurez residents for consistently choosing the path of peace.“In a region with many challenges, you’ve never gone down the wrong road. That’s something not just J&K, but all of India should learn from.”

He also commended the strong civil-military relationship in the area, calling it a model for the nation.

“Our Secretary Prasanna also said it well that the bond between you and the army is an example not just for J&K but for the whole country,” he said.

Referring to concerns about Pakistani surveillance of the public event, Omar said he was advised to deliver his speech remotely, but refused.

“I was shown pictures from this very stage, saying Pakistan is watching. I said, so what? Remove the roof if needed. If they want to watch, let them.”

Omar thanked the guests and promised his unwavering support to Gurez.

“I assure you, I will not leave any shortcomings in serving the people of Gurez,” he said.