Centre committed to reviving Kashmir Tourism: Naidu

Srinagar, May 15: Union Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu on Thursday said the government will take all necessary steps to revive tourism in Kashmir, which has seen a sharp decline following last month’s terror attack on tourists at Baisaran near Pahalgam.

Naidu, who was in Srinagar to review operations at the city’s airport, said flight services had resumed on Wednesday after being suspended due to the brief wartime escalation between India and Pakistan. The conflict followed the Baisaran attack, prompting Operation Sindoor a targeted military response by Indian forces.

“I have come here to ensure that airport operations are back on track and that normalcy returns quickly. We want to bring tourists back to Kashmir. People here are deeply worried about the damage this incident has caused to tourism,” Naidu said after interacting with locals at Polo View market in the city’s commercial hub.

He noted that tourism in Kashmir had witnessed record growth in recent years, with passenger arrivals at Srinagar airport increasing from 25 lakh in 2019 to about 45 lakh in 2024. “This growth has directly benefited the local population. Our aim is not just to restore that momentum, but to boost it even further,” he added.

The minister assured that the Civil Aviation Ministry would provide full support to promote tourism and improve air connectivity. “We are working under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has laid out a clear vision for Kashmir’s development. Tourism is central to that vision,” he said.

Naidu praised airport staff and security personnel for their commitment during the recent situation. “We met with all officers and staff and thanked them for their courage and professionalism. The nation stands proud of our armed forces for the precise and bold response during Operation Sindoor,” he said.

The April terror attack at Baisaran, a popular meadow above Pahalgam frequented by tourists, left 26 dead and many injured and cast a long shadow over the Valley’s peak tourism season. In the days following the incident, the valley saw mass cancellations of hotel bookings and tour packages, leading to widespread concern among those dependent on the tourism economy.

While flight operations have resumed and security has been heightened, the perception of threat has led to a noticeable drop in visitor numbers.

Officials say joint efforts are now underway between the civil aviation, tourism and home ministries to restore traveller confidence. Promotional campaigns, improved security protocols, and infrastructure support are all part of the push to bring back the vibrancy of Kashmir’s tourism sector ahead of summer.