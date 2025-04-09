Centre committed to building a developed J&K: Amit Shah

Srinagar, Apr 08: Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Amit Shah, reaffirmed the Centre’s unwavering commitment to building a developed and prosperous Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

Chairing a high-level review meeting on development projects in Srinagar, Shah highlighted that under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Union Territory is witnessing transformative growth in key sectors, including power, industry, tourism, connectivity, and agriculture.

The meeting was attended by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Union Home Secretary, and senior officials from both the Central and UT administrations.

During the meeting, Union Home Minister Shah said that the Modi government is working with an unwavering resolve to build a developed and prosperous Jammu and Kashmir. “The tireless efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi are ushering in a new era of progress and opportunity for every citizen, backed by robust development and welfare initiatives,” he said.

Shah said that Jammu and Kashmir is now accelerating on the path of inclusive growth across all sectors, with visible transformations taking place on the ground.

“Modi Government’s untiring commitment to development has brought comprehensive changes in power, infrastructure, tourism, agriculture, and industry, setting new benchmarks for the region’s progress,” he said.

The review meeting also featured detailed presentations on the achievements and progress in core sectors such as connectivity, renewable energy, agro-industrial growth, and employment generation.

The officials also highlighted the financial assistance extended by the Ministry of Home Affairs to Jammu and Kashmir, including allocations under the 2024–25 budget for key infrastructure and public welfare schemes.

The Home Minister Shah directed the officials to take all necessary steps to further accelerate the pace of development in the UT to ensure its full potential is harnessed.

He reiterated that the Government of India is fully committed to setting new dimensions of development under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, with a strong focus on transforming the region into a model of growth and stability.

“The all-inclusive development across every aspect of public welfare stands as a testament to the Centre’s commitment to reshaping Jammu and Kashmir through positive reforms and people-centric governance,” Shah added.

Earlier, he held a one-on-one discussion with CM Omar Abdullah.