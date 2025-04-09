Centre appoints Justice Sanjeev Kumar as Acting Chief Justice of J&K and Ladakh HC

The Ministry of Law and Justice on Wednesday notified the appointment of Justice Sanjeev Kumar as the Acting Chief Justice of the Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh High Court, effective from April 10, 2025.

The decision was made under Article 223 of the Constitution of India following the retirement of Chief Justice Tashi Rabastan on April 9, 2025. Justice Sanjeev Kumar, currently serving as a judge in the same High Court, has been entrusted with the responsibilities of the Chief Justice’s office.

The Supreme Court Collegium, in its meeting on April 4, proposed the appointment of Justice Arun Palli from the Punjab and Haryana High Court as the Chief Justice of the Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh High Court. However, his elevation is still awaiting approval from the Union government.

According to the official website of the Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh High Court, Justice Sanjeev Kumar was born on April 8, 1966, in the village of Prehta Nagrota of Tehsil Basohli Distt. Kathua. He received his early Education in a Local Government Middle School and graduated from Govt. H.S.S. Basohli, and secured 10th position in the J&K State Board of School Education in the 1981 matriculation Examination.

He graduated (B.Sc) from Govt. Degree College Kathua in 1985 in first Division and LLB from University of Jammu in 1988 in first Division. Enrolled Advocate by J&K Bar Council in February 1989.

He was appointed as the Government Advocate for the Srinagar Wing of the High Court of J&K twice–first from 1992 to 1993 and then from 1994 to 1995. He was again appointed as the Government Advocate for the Jammu Wing in 1995 and remained as such until 1998.

He represented almost all government departments and PSUs, was counsel on the Panel of Advocate General for more than two years, and represented the Forest and Finance Department, including the Commercial Taxes and Excise Department of the state, in the Jammu Wing of the High Court.

Justice Sanjeev Kumar was also standing counsel for the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (J&K SSB) for almost six years between 2006 and 2012.

Practised mainly in the High Court and had more than two hundred reported judgments to his credit. Appeared in many notable cases like the Toshakana case, the Assembly Dissolution Matter and recently in ‘Reservation in promotion Matter’ & many more.

He was administered oath on June 6, 2017, as Permanent Judge of J&K High Court. (ANI)