Centre appoints IPS officer Sanjay Singhal as new SSB Director General

The Central Government on Tuesday appointed Border Security Force’s Special Director General Sanjay Singhal as the new chief of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), one of the armed forces under the Ministry of Home Affairs responsible for guarding India’s borders with Nepal and Bhutan.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approved the appointment of Sanjay Singhal, 1993-batch Uttar Pradesh Cadre Indian Police (IPS) officer, as the new Director General of the SSB.

Currently serving as Special Director General of the BSF, Singhal will take charge of the SSB from September 1, 2025. His tenure will continue till his superannuation on December 31, 2028, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

He will succeed Amrit Mohan Prasad, who is scheduled to retire on August 31, 2025.

The appointment was made following a proposal from the Ministry of Home Affairs and has been formally approved by the Cabinet committee.(ANI)

