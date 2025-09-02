Central Silk Board will work together with stakeholders to revive Kashmir’s silk legacy: Member Secretary CSB

Follow us on

Anantnag, Sept 1: Central Silk Board (CSB) will work together with stakeholders to revive Kashmir’s silk legacy, said Member Secretary CSB P. Sivakumar.

Sivakumar, CEO and Member Secretary, Central Silk Board (CSB), Ministry of Textiles, Government of India, along with Ajaz Ahmad Bhat, IAS, Director Sericulture J&K, inaugurated the Cocoon Auction Market at Sarnal, Anantnag.

The event was attended by officers and scientists of the Sericulture Department and CSR&TI, CSB Pampore, besides a large gathering of silkworm rearers, farmers, and cocoon buyers from within and outside the Union Territory.

Sivakumar also inaugurated the awareness programme “Mera Resham Mera Abhiman” on “Marketing and Value Addition.”

Speaking to reporters at Sarnal, Anantnag on the sidelines of the programme, he said the main aim of the project is to consolidate silk tourism in the Kashmir region, with activities already underway near Manasbal lake. “Tourists will be able to learn everything from soil to silk,” he said.

He added that another major objective is to increase marketing infrastructure in the district. “We give priority to cocoon sales, but we are not taking much interest in reeling and weaving. We are planning to consolidate that sector as well,” Sivakumar said.

He said the ongoing Silk Samagra scheme is ending this year and a new scheme will be introduced in consultation with stakeholders and state officials.

“We are going to create a region-wide customised model. In the Kashmir region, we have a competitor in apple and other fruits. We are working on that as well. In the next five years, we want to create new sericulture activities. The Indian government will support that as well,” Sivakumar said.

He further said the forest department, horticulture, and the Central Silk Board will work together with stakeholders to revive Kashmir’s silk legacy. “We have recruited new scientists, including from J&K. I am confident they will bring the youth to this sector,” he added.

Director Sericulture J&K, Ajaz Ahmad Bhat, said farmers should get more support, particularly those from weaker sections who do not have adequate space. “I am hopeful that our member secretary, Mr. P Sivakumar, will help us a lot. He keeps on giving guidance and teaching us,” Bhat said.

He said the department is running capacity-building training programmes. “If there are 27,000 farmers, we have to double that. If we have 750 metric tonnes of cocoons, we have to increase it to 1350. When can we do that? When you (farmers) come forward,” he said.

Bhat urged farmers not to be hesitant in pursuing sericulture. “Some people would have been ashamed to do this work. But when I told them that 50,000 kilos are sold every day in Bangalore, why can’t we do it? By God’s grace, this is not the work of drugs or theft. Our mothers and sisters are more successful in this. They can do this work with patience, and it can be done at home,” he said.

He added that the government provides free plants, incentives, tunnel support, worm compost, and guidance. “We should unite and not be ashamed. Whether it is our city culture or any other department, go to the offices, learn about the government and take advantage of it,” Bhat said.

He also said that their is a need for local reeling units. “Our buyers come from outside. What would have been better is if we had reeling units here. Ninety percent of the reeling units are provided by the city centre and also by HADP. Our people should participate and we will give full guidance and training,” he said.

Dr. Sardar Singh, Director, CSR&TI, Central Silk Board, Pampore, along with many other officials of sericulture and a large number of farmers were present during the programme.