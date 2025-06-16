Breaking

Census to be conducted in 2027, MHA issues notification

Reference date for snow-bound areas of J&K set as October 1, 2026

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday (MHA) formally announced that the next census of India will be conducted in the year 2027.

According to a notification issued by MHA, a copy of which is in news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), the reference for the Union Territory of Ladakh and the snow-bound, non-synchronous areas of Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand shall be 00:00 hours on October 1, 2026.

For the remaining parts of the country, the census reference date will be 00:00 hours on March 1, 2027—(KNO)

