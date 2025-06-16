Census to be conducted in 2027, MHA issues notification

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday (MHA) formally announced that the next census of India will be conducted in the year 2027.

According to a notification issued by MHA, a copy of which is in news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), the reference for the Union Territory of Ladakh and the snow-bound, non-synchronous areas of Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand shall be 00:00 hours on October 1, 2026.

For the remaining parts of the country, the census reference date will be 00:00 hours on March 1, 2027—(KNO)