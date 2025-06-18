Celebrating Student Creativity: GDC B’la hosts Media Festival 2025

Baramulla, June 17: The Department of Media Studies at Government Degree College (GDC) Baramulla successfully held its annual Media Festival 2025 on Tuesday, June 17, highlighting student-driven storytelling, creativity, and media literacy. The day-long event featured a range of activities across campus venues, drawing active participation from students, faculty, and guests.

The festival began with screenings of student-made promotional videos, followed by the formal inaugural session. Dr. Danish Nabi, Head of the Department, welcomed the audience, and the Principal commended the department for fostering a vibrant media culture. “Media education is about shaping thought and building responsible storytellers,” the Principal noted.

Throughout the day, students showcased their work in various formats. The second session featured screenings of academic projects, encouraging feedback and peer learning. A photography competition and exhibition followed, offering visual narratives from different campuses. Post-lunch, the festival continued with Open Theatre and a film competition judged by filmmaker Ronaq Zahoor, who praised the originality and depth of the student films. “It’s encouraging to see young minds tackling complex themes with such maturity,” he said.

Students expressed deep appreciation for the platform. “It gave us purpose and a chance to share our voices,” said Hafsa Hamid, while photo essay winner Sheikh Anam called it “a fulfilling and empowering experience.”